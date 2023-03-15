It’s a good day to be an Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s stock clocked out at $104.60, up 1.81% from its previous closing price of $102.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 956209 shares were traded. TXRH stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.25.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TXRH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 17, 2023, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $110 to $105.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on January 17, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $115 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Tobin Regina A. sold 2,215 shares for $103.84 per share. The transaction valued at 230,006 led to the insider holds 13,248 shares of the business.

Warfield Curtis sold 4,500 shares of TXRH for $471,330 on Feb 21. The Director now owns 13,362 shares after completing the transaction at $104.74 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, MOORE GREGORY N, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $104.80 each. As a result, the insider received 104,800 and left with 57,050 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Texas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXRH has reached a high of $107.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.17.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TXRH traded 878.65K shares on average per day over the past three months and 750.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.50M. Shares short for TXRH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.85M with a Short Ratio of 4.49M, compared to 5.56M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.25% and a Short% of Float of 8.22%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, TXRH has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%. The current Payout Ratio is 46.20% for TXRH, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 24 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $0.94, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.45 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.43 and $4.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.11. EPS for the following year is $4.66, with 24 analysts recommending between $5.05 and $4.31.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $1.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $991M. As of the current estimate, Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s year-ago sales were $895.59M, an estimated increase of 13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, an increase of 11.50% less than the figure of $13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.07B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXRH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.46B, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.69B and the low estimate is $4.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.