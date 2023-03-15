It’s a good day to be an The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) shareholder

As of close of business last night, The J. M. Smucker Company’s stock clocked out at $151.56, up 1.10% from its previous closing price of $149.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 972284 shares were traded. SJM stock price reached its highest trading level at $151.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $149.63.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SJM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 155.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 77.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $155 from $132 previously.

On December 20, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $158.

On November 15, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $138.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Underperform rating on November 15, 2022, with a $138 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when SMUCKER RICHARD K sold 26,294 shares for $150.04 per share. The transaction valued at 3,945,152 led to the insider holds 629,282 shares of the business.

Marshall Tucker H sold 2,496 shares of SJM for $375,663 on Mar 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 7,668 shares after completing the transaction at $150.51 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Penrose Jill R, who serves as the Chief People & Admin Officer of the company, sold 4,543 shares for $140.83 each. As a result, the insider received 639,791 and left with 9,106 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SJM has reached a high of $163.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $119.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 151.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 142.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SJM traded 907.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.92M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SJM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.15M, compared to 3.54M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 3.78%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.58, SJM has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.97. The current Payout Ratio is 60.40% for SJM, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 2002 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.24 and a low estimate of $2.03, while EPS last year was $2.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.43, with high estimates of $2.55 and low estimates of $2.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.76 and $8.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.61. EPS for the following year is $9.65, with 15 analysts recommending between $10.17 and $8.96.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $2.22B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.26B to a low estimate of $2.19B. As of the current estimate, The J. M. Smucker Company’s year-ago sales were $2.06B, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.17B, an increase of 6.90% less than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.13B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SJM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.91B and the low estimate is $8.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.