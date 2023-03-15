It’s an appealing income play to consider Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 636676 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on February 28, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On December 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $4.25.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMTX has reached a high of $13.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0300, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0380.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 552.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 735.43k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 34.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.44M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AMTX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.81M with a Short Ratio of 6.86M, compared to 6.73M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.44% and a Short% of Float of 21.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.01 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $71.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $78.46M to a low estimate of $57.58M. As of the current estimate, Aemetis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.36M, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.26M, an increase of 15.80% over than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $72.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $268.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $247.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $261.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $211.95M, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $320.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $379.46M and the low estimate is $238.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.