It’s an appealing income play to consider T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)

The price of T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) closed at $143.01 in the last session, up 2.35% from day before closing price of $139.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6487469 shares were traded. TMUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $143.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $140.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TMUS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Scotiabank Upgraded its Sector Perform to Sector Outperform on July 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $153 to $167.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Field Callie R sold 2,287 shares for $141.95 per share. The transaction valued at 324,640 led to the insider holds 93,916 shares of the business.

Bazzano Dara sold 2,212 shares of TMUS for $317,665 on Mar 06. The SVP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 9,826 shares after completing the transaction at $143.61 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, SIEVERT G MICHAEL, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $143.09 each. As a result, the insider received 2,861,800 and left with 537,442 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, T-Mobile’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMUS has reached a high of $154.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 145.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 141.70.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TMUS traded on average about 5.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.21M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.24B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 589.74M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TMUS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 17.29M with a Short Ratio of 20.12M, compared to 17.95M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.54%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TMUS, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 30, 2013. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.8 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.67, with high estimates of $2 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.7 and $5.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.8. EPS for the following year is $9.53, with 20 analysts recommending between $10.67 and $6.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $20.08B. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.01B to a low estimate of $19.52B. As of the current estimate, T-Mobile US Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.12B, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.92B, an increase of 1.10% over than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.41B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $83.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $78.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $79.57B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $83.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $87.39B and the low estimate is $81.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.