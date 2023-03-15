It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) stock

The closing price of D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) was $97.52 for the day, up 2.02% from the previous closing price of $95.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3232544 shares were traded. DHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DHI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $102.50 from $107 previously.

On January 25, 2023, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $104 to $96.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Allen Barbara K sold 449 shares for $96.00 per share. The transaction valued at 43,104 led to the insider holds 5,650 shares of the business.

Odom Aron M. sold 1,000 shares of DHI for $96,161 on Mar 09. The VP, Controller and PAO now owns 3,083 shares after completing the transaction at $96.16 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Allen Barbara K, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 470 shares for $92.89 each. As a result, the insider received 43,661 and left with 5,650 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, D.R.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHI has reached a high of $104.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.40.

Shares Statistics:

DHI traded an average of 2.87M shares per day over the past three months and 3.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 344.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 302.33M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DHI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 13.51M with a Short Ratio of 14.91M, compared to 14.06M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.93% and a Short% of Float of 6.70%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.75, DHI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.12. The current Payout Ratio is 5.70% for DHI, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 16, 2005 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.21 and a low estimate of $1.65, while EPS last year was $4.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.15, with high estimates of $2.62 and low estimates of $1.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.25 and $7.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.08. EPS for the following year is $9.25, with 20 analysts recommending between $11.96 and $6.32.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.7B to a low estimate of $5.75B. As of the current estimate, D.R. Horton Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8B, an estimated decrease of -19.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.18B, a decrease of -18.30% over than the figure of -$19.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.18B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.48B, down -14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.94B and the low estimate is $24.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.