KBH (KB Home) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, KB Home’s stock clocked out at $35.37, up 0.86% from its previous closing price of $35.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1144165 shares were traded. KBH stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KBH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $32.50 from $36 previously.

On January 13, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $34.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 when PRAW ALBERT Z sold 29,777 shares for $28.77 per share. The transaction valued at 856,684 led to the insider holds 143,363 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KBH has reached a high of $40.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KBH traded 1.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.22M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KBH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.37M with a Short Ratio of 4.93M, compared to 5.47M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.39% and a Short% of Float of 7.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, KBH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.05. The current Payout Ratio is 6.40% for KBH, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 28, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.37 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.95 and $2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.6. EPS for the following year is $4.92, with 14 analysts recommending between $7.03 and $2.89.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $1.3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.33B to a low estimate of $1.21B. As of the current estimate, KB Home’s year-ago sales were $1.4B, an estimated decrease of -7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.28B, a decrease of -25.60% less than the figure of -$7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KBH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.9B, down -23.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.14B and the low estimate is $4.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.