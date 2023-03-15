KR (The Kroger Co.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) closed at $47.18 in the last session, up 0.70% from day before closing price of $46.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6576254 shares were traded. KR stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.51.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $44 to $46.

On December 06, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $58.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on December 06, 2022, with a $58 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Jabbar Valerie L. sold 62,414 shares for $46.47 per share. The transaction valued at 2,900,067 led to the insider holds 63,079 shares of the business.

FIKE CARIN L sold 3,000 shares of KR for $137,709 on Mar 03. The Vice President and Treasurer now owns 40,147 shares after completing the transaction at $45.90 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Adcock Mary Ellen, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 43,000 shares for $44.27 each. As a result, the insider received 1,903,610 and left with 135,611 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KR has reached a high of $62.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.73.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KR traded on average about 5.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.92M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 716.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 711.31M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.66M with a Short Ratio of 15.66M, compared to 15.96M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KR is 1.04, which was 0.70 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.96. The current Payout Ratio is 25.20% for KR, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 13, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.21 and $4.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.14. EPS for the following year is $4.21, with 23 analysts recommending between $4.52 and $3.63.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $34.88B. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.37B to a low estimate of $34.43B. As of the current estimate, The Kroger Co.’s year-ago sales were $33.05B, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $45.41B, an increase of 1.80% less than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $46.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.65B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $149.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $147.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $148.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $137.89B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $151.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $155.41B and the low estimate is $149.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.