Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) was $14.12 for the day, up 5.53% from the previous closing price of $13.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 960169 shares were traded. DNUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.56.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DNUT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 19, 2022, HSBC Securities Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $15.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on August 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Tattersfield Michael J. bought 30,000 shares for $12.61 per share. The transaction valued at 378,225 led to the insider holds 2,834,623 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNUT has reached a high of $16.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.20.

Shares Statistics:

DNUT traded an average of 930.38K shares per day over the past three months and 863.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 167.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.86M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DNUT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.34M with a Short Ratio of 9.70M, compared to 9.6M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.58% and a Short% of Float of 10.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, DNUT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $399.3M to a low estimate of $389.1M. As of the current estimate, Krispy Kreme Inc.’s year-ago sales were $370.6M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $400.32M, an increase of 7.50% over than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $403.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $393M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNUT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.75B and the low estimate is $1.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.