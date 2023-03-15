MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) closed at $548.25 in the last session, up 3.78% from day before closing price of $528.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+19.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 638952 shares were traded. MSCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $558.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $540.38.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MSCI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $580.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on April 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $515.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Mak Jennifer H sold 900 shares for $559.89 per share. The transaction valued at 503,901 led to the insider holds 6,843 shares of the business.

Gutowski Robert J. sold 1,000 shares of MSCI for $511,710 on Dec 01. The General Counsel now owns 15,343 shares after completing the transaction at $511.71 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Kinney Catherine R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 868 shares for $503.54 each. As a result, the insider received 437,073 and left with 1,144 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MSCI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSCI has reached a high of $572.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $376.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 523.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 471.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MSCI traded on average about 445.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 489.45k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MSCI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 556.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.77M, compared to 877.94k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.81%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MSCI is 5.52, which was 3.02 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.36 and a low estimate of $2.77, while EPS last year was $2.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.1, with high estimates of $3.27 and low estimates of $2.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.32 and $12.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.82. EPS for the following year is $14.88, with 14 analysts recommending between $16.08 and $14.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $591.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $596.35M to a low estimate of $584.36M. As of the current estimate, MSCI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $559.95M, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $602.05M, an increase of 9.10% over than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $611.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $592.3M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.25B, up 9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.84B and the low estimate is $2.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.