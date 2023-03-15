Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP) was $428.07 for the day, up 1.56% from the previous closing price of $421.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 648487 shares were traded. ROP stock price reached its highest trading level at $429.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $423.10.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ROP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 105.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $490.

On January 11, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $505.Bernstein initiated its Mkt Perform rating on January 11, 2022, with a $505 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER sold 471 shares for $429.55 per share. The transaction valued at 202,318 led to the insider holds 38,127 shares of the business.

WALLMAN RICHARD F bought 1,000 shares of ROP for $424,950 on Feb 14. The Director now owns 1,000 shares after completing the transaction at $424.95 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, HUNN LAURENCE NEIL, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $443.57 each. As a result, the insider received 2,217,826 and left with 112,048 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Roper’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROP has reached a high of $488.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $356.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 432.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 414.69.

Shares Statistics:

ROP traded an average of 468.48K shares per day over the past three months and 521.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.62M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ROP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 833.21k with a Short Ratio of 1.05M, compared to 907.33k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 0.88%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.59, ROP has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.73. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.53. The current Payout Ratio is 5.80% for ROP, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 28, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.99 and a low estimate of $3.82, while EPS last year was $3.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.96, with high estimates of $4.01 and low estimates of $3.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.36 and $16.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.13. EPS for the following year is $17.19, with 11 analysts recommending between $17.8 and $16.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.45B to a low estimate of $1.44B. As of the current estimate, Roper Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.53B, an estimated decrease of -5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.48B, an increase of 12.60% over than the figure of -$5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.46B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.37B, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.71B and the low estimate is $6.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.