Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) was $35.83 for the day, up 2.69% from the previous closing price of $34.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 828657 shares were traded. TMHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TMHC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $29.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on July 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $33.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Steffens Louis sold 8,890 shares for $36.97 per share. The transaction valued at 328,663 led to the insider holds 65,772 shares of the business.

Terracciano Joseph sold 2,293 shares of TMHC for $82,548 on Feb 28. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $36.00 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, LYON WILLIAM H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 108,224 shares for $37.16 each. As a result, the insider received 4,021,242 and left with 46,127 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Taylor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMHC has reached a high of $37.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.64.

Shares Statistics:

TMHC traded an average of 919.51K shares per day over the past three months and 842.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.17M. Shares short for TMHC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.82M, compared to 5.55M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.15% and a Short% of Float of 6.15%.