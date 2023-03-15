The name Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Alphabet Inc.’s stock clocked out at $93.97, up 3.14% from its previous closing price of $91.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 35529303 shares were traded. GOOGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $94.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.44.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GOOGL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MKM Partners on January 25, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $120 from $130 previously.

On January 04, 2023, New Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $118.

Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on July 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $170 to $160.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when O’Toole Amie Thuener sold 637 shares for $90.15 per share. The transaction valued at 57,426 led to the insider holds 25,442 shares of the business.

MATHER ANN sold 380 shares of GOOGL for $34,219 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 11,300 shares after completing the transaction at $90.05 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, O’Toole Amie Thuener, who serves as the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 637 shares for $99.87 each. As a result, the insider received 63,617 and left with 25,282 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alphabet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOOGL has reached a high of $143.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.99.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GOOGL traded 37.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 33.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.84B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.94B. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOGL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 37.98M with a Short Ratio of 41.58M, compared to 43.1M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.30% and a Short% of Float of 0.64%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 36 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.68 and $4.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.1. EPS for the following year is $6.12, with 42 analysts recommending between $6.97 and $4.89.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 31 analysts expect revenue to total $68.86B. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.36B to a low estimate of $67.27B. As of the current estimate, Alphabet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.01B, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 29 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.23B, an increase of 3.70% over than the figure of $1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.75B.

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $310.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $288.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $299.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $282.84B, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $335.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $356.71B and the low estimate is $312.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.