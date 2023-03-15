The name Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Arista Networks Inc.’s stock clocked out at $153.15, up 4.28% from its previous closing price of $146.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3212588 shares were traded. ANET stock price reached its highest trading level at $153.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $148.16.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ANET’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 106.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $126 to $164.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on November 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $105 to $150.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Duda Kenneth sold 20,000 shares for $147.33 per share. The transaction valued at 2,946,625 led to the insider holds 3,244 shares of the business.

Duda Kenneth sold 16,000 shares of ANET for $2,357,293 on Mar 10. The CTO and SVP Software Eng. now owns 305,308 shares after completing the transaction at $147.33 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Sadana Anshul, who serves as the SVP, Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $150.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,500,308 and left with 82,711 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANET has reached a high of $152.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 130.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.37.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ANET traded 2.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 306.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.13M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ANET as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.03M, compared to 3.34M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.28 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.45 and $4.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.38. EPS for the following year is $5.49, with 24 analysts recommending between $5.88 and $5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $1.2B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.25B to a low estimate of $1.18B. As of the current estimate, Arista Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $824.46M, an estimated increase of 45.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.21B, an increase of 38.10% less than the figure of $45.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.12B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.95B, up 46.10% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.57B and the low estimate is $5.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.