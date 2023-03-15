The name Campbell Soup Company (CPB) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Campbell Soup Company’s stock clocked out at $53.77, up 0.92% from its previous closing price of $53.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2888958 shares were traded. CPB stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.13.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CPB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 101.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On March 30, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $42.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on March 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $46.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Ciongoli Adam G. sold 37,354 shares for $56.86 per share. The transaction valued at 2,123,948 led to the insider holds 99,385 shares of the business.

Ciongoli Adam G. sold 44,232 shares of CPB for $2,497,339 on Dec 08. The Executive Vice President now owns 136,739 shares after completing the transaction at $56.46 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Sanzio Anthony, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,800 shares for $56.10 each. As a result, the insider received 100,980 and left with 12,645 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Campbell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPB has reached a high of $57.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CPB traded 2.43M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 299.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.09M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CPB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 15.2M with a Short Ratio of 15.01M, compared to 16.02M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.08% and a Short% of Float of 7.97%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.42, CPB has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.23. The current Payout Ratio is 54.50% for CPB, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 17, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.1 and $2.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3. EPS for the following year is $3.16, with 18 analysts recommending between $3.38 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $2.44B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.5B to a low estimate of $2.39B. As of the current estimate, Campbell Soup Company’s year-ago sales were $2.21B, an estimated increase of 10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.21B, an increase of 3.70% less than the figure of $10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.18B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.56B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.56B and the low estimate is $9.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.