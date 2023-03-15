The name Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) closed at $3.98 down -1.73% from its previous closing price of $4.05. On the day, 4247474 shares were traded. OLPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 17, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Olaplex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLPX has reached a high of $18.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.6698, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.6865.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OLPX has traded an average of 2.78M shares per day and 4.25M over the past ten days. A total of 649.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 647.22M. Shares short for OLPX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 23.95M with a Short Ratio of 22.60M, compared to 21.87M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.69% and a Short% of Float of 19.27%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $133.08M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $133.35M to a low estimate of $132.1M. As of the current estimate, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $166.5M, an estimated decrease of -20.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $179.18M, a decrease of -3.80% over than the figure of -$20.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $232.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $707M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $703M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $705.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $598.37M, up 18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $732.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $875.7M and the low estimate is $630.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.