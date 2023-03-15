There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) can be one of them

Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) closed the day trading at $21.51 up 6.86% from the previous closing price of $20.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517894 shares were traded. CYRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.72.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CYRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.10 and its Current Ratio is at 14.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 05, 2021, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $78 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when SHELTON JERRELL sold 3,798 shares for $20.14 per share. The transaction valued at 76,492 led to the insider holds 435,588 shares of the business.

Sawicki Mark W sold 1,476 shares of CYRX for $29,727 on Mar 13. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 63,032 shares after completing the transaction at $20.14 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, STEFANOVICH ROBERT, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,159 shares for $20.14 each. As a result, the insider received 23,342 and left with 97,764 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYRX has reached a high of $45.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.18.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CYRX traded about 437.12K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CYRX traded about 355.78k shares per day. A total of 47.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.42M. Insiders hold about 1.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CYRX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.62M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 3.39M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.34% and a Short% of Float of 5.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$5.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.34 and -$0.93.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $58.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $60.3M to a low estimate of $56.97M. As of the current estimate, Cryoport Inc.’s year-ago sales were $56.44M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.48M, an increase of 15.60% over than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $66.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58.48M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $237.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $233.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $235.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $222.61M, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $262.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $298.94M and the low estimate is $252.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.