There are many powerful catalysts in the market: SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) can be one of them

The closing price of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) was $6.22 for the day, up 2.81% from the previous closing price of $6.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1548376 shares were traded. SILV stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.87.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SILV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SilverCrest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 336.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SILV has reached a high of $9.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.08.

Shares Statistics:

SILV traded an average of 1.44M shares per day over the past three months and 1.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 147.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.30M. Insiders hold about 3.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.05% stake in the company. Shares short for SILV as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.86M with a Short Ratio of 11.54M, compared to 5.48M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $174.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $187.34M and the low estimate is $161.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 873.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.