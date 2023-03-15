There Is Still Room For Edison International (EIX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Edison International (NYSE: EIX) was $68.30 for the day, up 1.35% from the previous closing price of $67.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1512149 shares were traded. EIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.40.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EIX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on February 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $73 from $76 previously.

On January 03, 2023, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $69 to $75.

On October 03, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $64.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on October 03, 2022, with a $64 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when CHANG VANESSA C L bought 111 shares for $69.30 per share. The transaction valued at 7,692 led to the insider holds 6,178 shares of the business.

CHANG VANESSA C L bought 155 shares of EIX for $10,413 on Mar 24. The Director now owns 6,011 shares after completing the transaction at $67.18 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, CHANG VANESSA C L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 200 shares for $66.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,234 and bolstered with 5,856 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Edison’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EIX has reached a high of $73.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.80.

Shares Statistics:

EIX traded an average of 1.98M shares per day over the past three months and 1.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 382.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 382.14M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EIX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.66M with a Short Ratio of 7.82M, compared to 6.36M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.78%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.60, EIX has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.95. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.10. The current Payout Ratio is 174.20% for EIX, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 21, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $1.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.67 and $4.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.59. EPS for the following year is $4.77, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.11 and $4.59.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.68B to a low estimate of $1.69B. As of the current estimate, Edison International’s year-ago sales were $3.33B, an estimated decrease of -7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.75B, a decrease of -5.40% over than the figure of -$7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.47B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.9B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.95B and the low estimate is $15.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.