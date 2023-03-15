There Is Still Room For Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: LOB) closed the day trading at $23.90 down -17.95% from the previous closing price of $29.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1087266 shares were traded. LOB stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.50.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LOB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Cameron William Henderson bought 1,000 shares for $30.45 per share. The transaction valued at 30,445 led to the insider holds 167,217 shares of the business.

Glossman Diane Beth bought 2,000 shares of LOB for $76,500 on Aug 25. The Director now owns 64,981 shares after completing the transaction at $38.25 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Live’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOB has reached a high of $59.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LOB traded about 307.27K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LOB traded about 576.27k shares per day. A total of 44.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.80M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LOB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 1.84M, compared to 2.04M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.30% and a Short% of Float of 6.91%.

Dividends & Splits

LOB’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.12, up from 0.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.46.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.14. EPS for the following year is $2.64, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.73 and $2.58.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $111.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $114M to a low estimate of $105.5M. As of the current estimate, Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $108.05M, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $117.11M, a decrease of -43.80% less than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $120.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $110.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $494.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $448.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $482.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $565.49M, down -14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $560.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $585M and the low estimate is $507.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.