There Is Still Room For Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) closed the day trading at $1.54 down -2.53% from the previous closing price of $1.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 507256 shares were traded. ONDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ONDS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on February 16, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On December 23, 2020, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Bushey Thomas sold 72,804 shares for $1.67 per share. The transaction valued at 121,801 led to the insider holds 326,052 shares of the business.

Bushey Thomas sold 49,970 shares of ONDS for $88,597 on Dec 22. The Director now owns 231,659 shares after completing the transaction at $1.77 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Bushey Thomas, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 54,902 shares for $1.87 each. As a result, the insider received 102,886 and left with 114,432 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONDS has reached a high of $8.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8833, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6962.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ONDS traded about 381.04K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ONDS traded about 364.61k shares per day. A total of 42.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.80M. Insiders hold about 19.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ONDS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.02M, compared to 3.39M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.18% and a Short% of Float of 8.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.07 and -$1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$0.87.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.32M to a low estimate of $790k. As of the current estimate, Ondas Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $571k, an estimated increase of 173.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $990k, an increase of 141.50% less than the figure of $173.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $990k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $990k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.91M, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.67M and the low estimate is $20.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 678.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.