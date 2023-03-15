There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: General Electric Company (GE).

As of close of business last night, General Electric Company’s stock clocked out at $91.17, up 2.47% from its previous closing price of $88.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11331810 shares were traded. GE stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.20.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $93 to $98.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on December 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $104.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Pecresse Jerome sold 1,442 shares for $74.13 per share. The transaction valued at 106,895 led to the insider holds 15,943 shares of the business.

Reynolds Paula Rosput bought 1,200 shares of GE for $93,180 on May 06. The Director now owns 5,563 shares after completing the transaction at $77.65 per share. On May 06, another insider, GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 72,025,826 shares for $34.45 each. As a result, the insider received 2,481,289,706 and left with 3,931,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 167.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GE has reached a high of $94.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GE traded 8.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.96M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.08B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.04M with a Short Ratio of 13.47M, compared to 11.76M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.24%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, GE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.52. The current Payout Ratio is 109.93% for GE, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 01, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1:8 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.06 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.93. EPS for the following year is $3.43, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.49 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $13.37B. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.9B to a low estimate of $12.78B. As of the current estimate, General Electric Company’s year-ago sales were $17.04B, an estimated decrease of -21.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.88B, a decrease of -20.20% over than the figure of -$21.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.43B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $76.56B, down -19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $69.13B and the low estimate is $62.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.