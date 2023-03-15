There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT).

As of close of business last night, Lockheed Martin Corporation’s stock clocked out at $478.87, up 0.32% from its previous closing price of $477.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1760705 shares were traded. LMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $481.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $474.87.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LMT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on February 07, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $510 from $427 previously.

On January 30, 2023, DZ Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $523.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on January 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $388 to $332.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Cahill Timothy S sold 2,534 shares for $479.44 per share. The transaction valued at 1,214,908 led to the insider holds 10,460 shares of the business.

Lavan Maryanne sold 4,554 shares of LMT for $2,170,840 on Mar 02. The SVP & General Counsel now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $476.69 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Hill Stephanie C., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,541 shares for $476.61 each. As a result, the insider received 734,462 and left with 14,985 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lockheed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LMT has reached a high of $498.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $373.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 468.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 446.08.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LMT traded 1.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 256.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 253.80M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LMT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.46M with a Short Ratio of 2.40M, compared to 2.91M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.97% and a Short% of Float of 1.14%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 10.00, LMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 12.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.59. The current Payout Ratio is 52.30% for LMT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 03, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.53 and a low estimate of $5.86, while EPS last year was $6.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.42, with high estimates of $6.58 and low estimates of $6.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $27.2 and $25.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $26.83. EPS for the following year is $28.07, with 20 analysts recommending between $28.88 and $26.97.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $15.12B. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.69B to a low estimate of $14.76B. As of the current estimate, Lockheed Martin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $14.96B, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.9B, an increase of 2.90% over than the figure of $1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.4B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $65.98B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $68.8B and the low estimate is $66.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.