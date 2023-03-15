There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA).

In the latest session, Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) closed at $3.44 down -1.43% from its previous closing price of $3.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1003867 shares were traded. SANA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sana Biotechnology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on March 01, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On March 01, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $35.

On March 01, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on March 01, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Yang Patrick Y bought 28,000 shares for $7.30 per share. The transaction valued at 204,400 led to the insider holds 174,250 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SANA has reached a high of $9.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1720, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5159.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SANA has traded an average of 1.01M shares per day and 1.07M over the past ten days. A total of 189.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.28M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SANA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 26.55M with a Short Ratio of 27.84M, compared to 25.29M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.92% and a Short% of Float of 29.25%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.52, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.52 and -$2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.79. EPS for the following year is -$2.1, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.4 and -$2.8.