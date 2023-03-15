There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: SAP SE (SAP).

As of close of business last night, SAP SE’s stock clocked out at $118.12, up 2.69% from its previous closing price of $115.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 861992 shares were traded. SAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $118.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.15.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SAP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SAP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAP has reached a high of $123.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 115.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SAP traded 860.54K shares on average per day over the past three months and 806.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.16B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 25.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SAP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.13M, compared to 1.47M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.85, SAP has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.57. The current Payout Ratio is 94.00% for SAP, which recently paid a dividend on May 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 27, 1998 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.43 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.51 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.74 and $5.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.85. EPS for the following year is $6.77, with 23 analysts recommending between $8.36 and $5.9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $8.53B. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.16B to a low estimate of $8.05B. As of the current estimate, SAP SE’s year-ago sales were $7.58B, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.93B, an increase of 10.90% less than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.51B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.08B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.41B and the low estimate is $36.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.