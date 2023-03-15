There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: The Southern Company (SO).

As of close of business last night, The Southern Company’s stock clocked out at $66.18, up 1.58% from its previous closing price of $65.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5092211 shares were traded. SO stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.43.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 12, 2022, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $76.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on October 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $63 to $59.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD sold 1,601 shares for $62.55 per share. The transaction valued at 100,143 led to the insider holds 75,681 shares of the business.

Cummiskey Christopher sold 1,282 shares of SO for $85,381 on Feb 16. The EVP & CCCS Officer now owns 27,512 shares after completing the transaction at $66.60 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Cummiskey Christopher, who serves as the EVP & CCCS Officer of the company, sold 852 shares for $67.31 each. As a result, the insider received 57,348 and left with 22,059 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SO has reached a high of $80.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.32.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SO traded 4.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 10.94M with a Short Ratio of 10.21M, compared to 10.44M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.56, SO has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.34. The current Payout Ratio is 82.00% for SO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 2001 when the company split stock in a 10000:6109 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.6 and $3.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.58. EPS for the following year is $3.64, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $3.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $5.46B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.18B to a low estimate of $4.73B. As of the current estimate, The Southern Company’s year-ago sales were $5.77B, an estimated decrease of -5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.48B, a decrease of -2.60% over than the figure of -$5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.01B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.11B, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.03B and the low estimate is $22.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.