There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding First Republic Bank (FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) closed the day trading at $39.63 up 26.98% from the previous closing price of $31.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 117484023 shares were traded. FRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FRC, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $168 to $130.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRC has reached a high of $174.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 125.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 135.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FRC traded about 4.80M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FRC traded about 32.43M shares per day. A total of 184.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.64M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FRC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.37M with a Short Ratio of 5.00M, compared to 2.89M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.84% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Dividends & Splits

FRC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.08, up from 0.82 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.65.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.41, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.71 and $5.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.12. EPS for the following year is $8.34, with 22 analysts recommending between $9.75 and $7.1.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.38B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.4B to a low estimate of $1.34B. As of the current estimate, First Republic Bank’s year-ago sales were $1.4B, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B, a decrease of -8.00% less than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.36B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.87B, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.06B and the low estimate is $6.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.