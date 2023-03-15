There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)

The closing price of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) was $77.89 for the day, up 3.23% from the previous closing price of $75.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1683596 shares were traded. PNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.78.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PNW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on March 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $80 from $77 previously.

On November 21, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $60 to $73.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on November 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $54 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Lockwood Barbara D sold 689 shares for $77.88 per share. The transaction valued at 53,659 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Lockwood Barbara D sold 3,489 shares of PNW for $259,058 on May 17. The SVP, Public Policy, APS now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $74.25 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pinnacle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNW has reached a high of $80.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.19.

Shares Statistics:

PNW traded an average of 955.02K shares per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PNW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.06M, compared to 1.94M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 2.35%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.18, PNW has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.46. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.92. The current Payout Ratio is 79.90% for PNW, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 27, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.38 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.28. EPS for the following year is $4.14, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.28 and $3.81.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $849.79M to a low estimate of $397.74M. As of the current estimate, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $798.86M, an estimated decrease of -20.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $792.97M, an increase of 1.20% over than the figure of -$20.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $830.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $756M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.8B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.36B and the low estimate is $3.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.