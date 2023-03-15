This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)

As of close of business last night, Darden Restaurants Inc.’s stock clocked out at $147.58, up 1.07% from its previous closing price of $146.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2066186 shares were traded. DRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $149.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $146.05.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DRI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 74.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on February 02, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $170.

On January 24, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $155.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $134 to $160.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when MENSAH NANA sold 64 shares for $148.24 per share. The transaction valued at 9,487 led to the insider holds 10 shares of the business.

Renninger Richard L. sold 5,000 shares of DRI for $739,942 on Jan 13. The SVP, Chief Development Officer now owns 22,368 shares after completing the transaction at $147.99 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Milanes Douglas J., who serves as the SVP, Chief Supply Chain Ofcr of the company, sold 2,229 shares for $150.00 each. As a result, the insider received 334,350 and left with 5,328 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Darden’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRI has reached a high of $152.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 146.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 134.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DRI traded 1.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 122.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.41M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DRI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.15M with a Short Ratio of 3.69M, compared to 2.95M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 4.13%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.67, DRI has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.62. The current Payout Ratio is 64.70% for DRI, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 09, 2015 when the company split stock in a 10000:8939 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 24 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.4 and a low estimate of $2.09, while EPS last year was $1.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.52, with high estimates of $2.64 and low estimates of $2.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.24 and $7.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.82. EPS for the following year is $8.65, with 28 analysts recommending between $9.19 and $7.74.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $2.72B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.79B to a low estimate of $2.67B. As of the current estimate, Darden Restaurants Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.45B, an estimated increase of 11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.75B, an increase of 5.50% less than the figure of $11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.68B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.63B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.15B and the low estimate is $10.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.