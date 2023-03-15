This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Domo Inc. (DOMO)

In the latest session, Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) closed at $12.01 up 1.87% from its previous closing price of $11.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 833588 shares were traded. DOMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.77.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Domo Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $16 from $24 previously.

On October 18, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when PESTANA JOHN R bought 72,500 shares for $13.68 per share. The transaction valued at 991,496 led to the insider holds 96,490 shares of the business.

Wong Catherine sold 3,750 shares of DOMO for $52,359 on Dec 22. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 295,008 shares after completing the transaction at $13.96 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, MELLOR JOHN M, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 6,924 shares for $14.65 each. As a result, the insider received 101,461 and left with 365,353 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOMO has reached a high of $57.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DOMO has traded an average of 757.19K shares per day and 1.14M over the past ten days. A total of 34.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.22M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DOMO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.17M, compared to 1.03M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.98% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $77.47M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $77.5M to a low estimate of $77.4M. As of the current estimate, Domo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $69.99M, an estimated increase of 10.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.47M, an increase of 6.70% less than the figure of $10.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $306.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $306.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $306.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $257.96M, up 18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $337.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $338.2M and the low estimate is $335.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.