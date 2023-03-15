This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU)

In the latest session, Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU) closed at $0.80 up 4.71% from its previous closing price of $0.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0360 from its previous closing price. On the day, 906878 shares were traded. SPRU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8405 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7800.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Spruce Power Holding Corporatio’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Hayes Christopher M. bought 77,523 shares for $0.83 per share. The transaction valued at 64,158 led to the insider holds 187,515 shares of the business.

Fong Christian S. bought 10,000 shares of SPRU for $9,000 on Dec 14. The President now owns 1,637,112 shares after completing the transaction at $0.90 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Fong Christian S., who serves as the President of the company, bought 20,250 shares for $0.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,018 and bolstered with 1,627,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPRU has reached a high of $2.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1360, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0961.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPRU has traded an average of 575.82K shares per day and 498.26k over the past ten days. A total of 142.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.80M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SPRU as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.18M with a Short Ratio of 1.65M, compared to 2.21M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.36M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.8M to a low estimate of $5.8M. As of the current estimate, Spruce Power Holding Corporatio’s year-ago sales were $3.2M, an estimated increase of 161.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.9M, a decrease of -26.50% less than the figure of $161.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPRU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.6M, up 48.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.4M and the low estimate is $40.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.