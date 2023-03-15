This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC)

In the latest session, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) closed at $9.56 up 5.52% from its previous closing price of $9.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 812618 shares were traded. UEIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Universal Electronics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 17, 2023, Rosenblatt Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $20.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 17, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $29.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Universal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 289.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UEIC has reached a high of $34.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UEIC has traded an average of 104.68K shares per day and 380.6k over the past ten days. A total of 12.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.97M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for UEIC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 113.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 123.45k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 1.38%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.93 and $2.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.9. EPS for the following year is $2.75, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.45 and $1.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $130.59M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $132.5M to a low estimate of $125.11M. As of the current estimate, Universal Electronics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $143.86M, an estimated decrease of -9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $132.87M, an increase of 0.30% over than the figure of -$9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $127.11M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UEIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $552.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $545.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $550.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $600.92M, down -8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $548.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $581.1M and the low estimate is $473.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.