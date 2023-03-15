Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) closed the day trading at $1.43 down -2.72% from the previous closing price of $1.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1253103 shares were traded. AMRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3450.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMRX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 08, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $6.50.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 14, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when TPG GP A, LLC sold 3,884,600 shares for $2.34 per share. The transaction valued at 9,095,402 led to the insider holds 12,328,767 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRX has reached a high of $4.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1538, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5281.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMRX traded about 1.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMRX traded about 1.31M shares per day. A total of 151.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.24M with a Short Ratio of 7.12M, compared to 3.19M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.44% and a Short% of Float of 8.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $579.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $590M to a low estimate of $568.1M. As of the current estimate, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $536.9M, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $535.09M, an increase of 7.50% less than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $540.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $529.57M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.09B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.4B and the low estimate is $2.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.