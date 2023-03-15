Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)

The closing price of Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) was $94.01 for the day, up 1.31% from the previous closing price of $92.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1936011 shares were traded. ED stock price reached its highest trading level at $94.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.16.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ED’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on January 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $92 from $76 previously.

On January 09, 2023, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $91 to $98.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Cawley Timothy bought 26 shares for $89.35 per share. The transaction valued at 2,316 led to the insider holds 19,287 shares of the business.

HOGLUND ROBERT N bought 26 shares of ED for $2,315 on Feb 28. The SVP & CFO now owns 44,100 shares after completing the transaction at $89.35 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Donnley Deneen L, who serves as the SVP and General Counsel of the company, bought 26 shares for $89.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,313 and bolstered with 7,850 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Consolidated’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ED has reached a high of $102.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.71.

Shares Statistics:

ED traded an average of 1.76M shares per day over the past three months and 1.92M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 354.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 354.43M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ED as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.37M with a Short Ratio of 5.80M, compared to 7.12M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.38%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.06, ED has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.68. The current Payout Ratio is 67.50% for ED, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 02, 1989 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.65, with high estimates of $2.2 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.58 and $4.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.53. EPS for the following year is $4.82, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.01 and $4.55.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.18B to a low estimate of $2.03B. As of the current estimate, Consolidated Edison Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.42B, an estimated decrease of -12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.88B, a decrease of -4.40% over than the figure of -$12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.47B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.68B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.55B and the low estimate is $13.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.