Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of PepsiCo Inc. (PEP)

The closing price of PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) was $173.53 for the day, down -0.10% from the previous closing price of $173.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6478864 shares were traded. PEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $173.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $171.57.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PEP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $180.

On November 04, 2022, Redburn started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $141.

On October 11, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $185.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on October 11, 2022, with a $185 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when POHLAD ROBERT C sold 75,000 shares for $172.47 per share. The transaction valued at 12,935,148 led to the insider holds 183,929 shares of the business.

Krishnan Ramkumar sold 16,827 shares of PEP for $2,905,962 on Mar 07. The CEO Intl Beverages & CCO now owns 49,000 shares after completing the transaction at $172.70 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Gallagher Marie T., who serves as the SVP and Controller of the company, sold 5,558 shares for $180.01 each. As a result, the insider received 1,000,486 and left with 41,195 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PepsiCo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEP has reached a high of $186.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $154.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 174.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 173.61.

Shares Statistics:

PEP traded an average of 4.77M shares per day over the past three months and 4.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.38B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.37B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PEP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.41M with a Short Ratio of 11.24M, compared to 11.52M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.09, PEP has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.81. The current Payout Ratio is 70.20% for PEP, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 28, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.44 and a low estimate of $1.34, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2, with high estimates of $2.04 and low estimates of $1.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.51 and $7.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.28. EPS for the following year is $7.91, with 17 analysts recommending between $8.33 and $7.61.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.27B to a low estimate of $16.44B. As of the current estimate, PepsiCo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.2B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.04B, an increase of 4.00% less than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.68B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $86.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $86.39B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $92.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $95.51B and the low estimate is $90.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.