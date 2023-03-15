Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG)

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) closed the day trading at $0.77 down -8.50% from the previous closing price of $0.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0715 from its previous closing price. On the day, 723925 shares were traded. PSHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7550.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PSHG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on March 29, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSHG has reached a high of $49.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5222, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8276.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PSHG traded about 557.75K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PSHG traded about 2.73M shares per day. A total of 9.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.74M. Insiders hold about 0.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PSHG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 315.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.35M, compared to 201.84k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.30% and a Short% of Float of 7.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSHG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.29M, up 68.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.1M and the low estimate is $41.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.