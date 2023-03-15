United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) closed at $185.06 in the last session, up 1.55% from day before closing price of $182.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4888266 shares were traded. UPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $187.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $182.26.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UPS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 29, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $197 to $220.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Lane Laura J sold 14,617 shares for $178.16 per share. The transaction valued at 2,604,143 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Brothers Norman M. Jr sold 20,724 shares of UPS for $3,777,235 on Feb 17. The Chief Legal & Compliance Off now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $182.26 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Newman Brian, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 19,000 shares for $182.46 each. As a result, the insider received 3,466,770 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPS has reached a high of $223.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $154.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 182.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 181.29.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UPS traded on average about 2.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.99M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 865.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 720.52M. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.50% stake in the company. Shares short for UPS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.72M with a Short Ratio of 11.56M, compared to 11.57M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for UPS is 6.48, which was 4.05 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.94.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.58 and a low estimate of $2.05, while EPS last year was $3.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.81, with high estimates of $3.15 and low estimates of $2.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.55 and $10.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.5. EPS for the following year is $12.3, with 26 analysts recommending between $13.25 and $8.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $23.08B. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.47B to a low estimate of $22.3B. As of the current estimate, United Parcel Service Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.38B, an estimated decrease of -5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.76B, a decrease of -4.00% over than the figure of -$5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.06B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $99.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $96.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $98.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $100.34B, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $103.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $105.76B and the low estimate is $100.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.