Update from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) was $111.12 for the day, up 1.60% from the previous closing price of $109.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 698921 shares were traded. CBRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $113.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.86.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CBRL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $105.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $109 to $100.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cracker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBRL has reached a high of $126.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 108.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.62.

Shares Statistics:

CBRL traded an average of 394.06K shares per day over the past three months and 520.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.78M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CBRL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 2.06M, compared to 1.79M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.82% and a Short% of Float of 11.51%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.30, CBRL has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.20. The current Payout Ratio is 108.10% for CBRL, which recently paid a dividend on May 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 21, 1993 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.72 and a low estimate of $1.2, while EPS last year was $1.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.18 and $5.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.72. EPS for the following year is $7.17, with 10 analysts recommending between $7.84 and $6.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $925.4M to a low estimate of $910M. As of the current estimate, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s year-ago sales were $862.26M, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $841.71M, an increase of 6.50% over than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $848M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $831.8M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.27B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.74B and the low estimate is $3.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.