Update from LivePerson Inc. (LPSN): A steady trajectory

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) closed the day trading at $9.48 up 5.10% from the previous closing price of $9.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1366732 shares were traded. LPSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.12.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LPSN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on March 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $15 from $13 previously.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $8.

On September 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on September 13, 2022, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Collins John DeNeen sold 412 shares for $10.79 per share. The transaction valued at 4,445 led to the insider holds 216,543 shares of the business.

Osumi Norman M. sold 475 shares of LPSN for $11,334 on Apr 22. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 8,235 shares after completing the transaction at $23.86 per share. On Apr 12, another insider, Greenberg Monica L., who serves as the EVP, Policy & General Counsel of the company, sold 986 shares for $25.97 each. As a result, the insider received 25,606 and left with 34,232 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPSN has reached a high of $26.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LPSN traded about 996.22K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LPSN traded about 1.52M shares per day. A total of 77.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.09M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LPSN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.38M with a Short Ratio of 4.56M, compared to 4.94M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.81% and a Short% of Float of 7.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.71 and -$2.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.74. EPS for the following year is -$1.2, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.06 and -$1.28.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $126.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $127.51M to a low estimate of $126.2M. As of the current estimate, LivePerson Inc.’s year-ago sales were $123.8M, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $132.18M, an increase of 1.50% less than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $519.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $518.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $519.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $469.62M, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $551.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $567.06M and the low estimate is $512M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.