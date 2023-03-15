Update from Rollins Inc. (ROL): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) was $35.84 for the day, up 2.28% from the previous closing price of $35.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1580938 shares were traded. ROL stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ROL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 185.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Redburn on February 01, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $62.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on September 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 26 when Chandler Elizabeth B sold 2,129 shares for $36.57 per share. The transaction valued at 77,858 led to the insider holds 96,960 shares of the business.

ROLLINS GARY W sold 7,750,000 shares of ROL for $307,055,000 on Nov 21. The CHAIRMAN AND CEO now owns 209,091,263 shares after completing the transaction at $39.62 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, LOR INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 7,750,000 shares for $39.62 each. As a result, the insider received 307,055,000 and left with 209,091,263 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rollins’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROL has reached a high of $43.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.70.

Shares Statistics:

ROL traded an average of 1.41M shares per day over the past three months and 1.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 492.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.77M. Insiders hold about 44.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ROL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.08M with a Short Ratio of 9.51M, compared to 11.71M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 4.79%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, ROL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.96. The current Payout Ratio is 57.40% for ROL, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 10, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $670.9M to a low estimate of $652.63M. As of the current estimate, Rollins Inc.’s year-ago sales were $600.34M, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $644.4M, an increase of 9.10% less than the figure of $10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $659.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $628.81M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.42B, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.99B and the low estimate is $2.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.