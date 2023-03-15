VWE (Vintage Wine Estates Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $1.19 in the prior trading day, Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) closed at $1.11, down -6.72%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 644500 shares were traded. VWE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1100.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VWE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Telsey Advisory Group on February 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1.50 from $3.50 previously.

On February 09, 2023, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2 to $1.

Telsey Advisory Group Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on December 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Bespoke Sponsor Capital LP sold 1 shares for $2.96 per share. The transaction valued at 3 led to the insider holds 5,333,334 shares of the business.

Bespoke Sponsor Capital LP sold 1 shares of VWE for $4 on Dec 15. The 10% Owner now owns 5,666,667 shares after completing the transaction at $3.72 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, WALSH PAUL S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $3.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 45,000 and bolstered with 48,456 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VWE has reached a high of $11.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3462, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5130.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 362.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 386.43k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 58.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.15M. Insiders hold about 11.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VWE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.26M, compared to 1.53M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.18% and a Short% of Float of 7.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.68 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $81.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.7M to a low estimate of $81.03M. As of the current estimate, Vintage Wine Estates Inc.’s year-ago sales were $83.61M, an estimated decrease of -2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.76M, a decrease of -9.10% less than the figure of -$2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VWE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $313.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $298.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $305.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $293.77M, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $322.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $329.19M and the low estimate is $314.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.