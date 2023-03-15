What shareholders can do to beat the market with Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) stock

As of close of business last night, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s stock clocked out at $18.79, up 35.96% from its previous closing price of $13.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3010878 shares were traded. CDMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.62.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CDMO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on March 17, 2021, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Hancock Richard B sold 5,000 shares for $16.59 per share. The transaction valued at 82,971 led to the insider holds 39,134 shares of the business.

Hancock Richard B sold 5,000 shares of CDMO for $80,077 on Feb 01. The Director now owns 39,134 shares after completing the transaction at $16.02 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, Alegria Esther M., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,321 shares for $16.32 each. As a result, the insider received 86,856 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 215.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDMO has reached a high of $22.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.25.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CDMO traded 531.15K shares on average per day over the past three months and 859.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.26M. Shares short for CDMO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.49M with a Short Ratio of 4.73M, compared to 5.04M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.81% and a Short% of Float of 10.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $36.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.28M to a low estimate of $35.72M. As of the current estimate, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $31.51M, an estimated increase of 15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.82M, an increase of 24.30% over than the figure of $15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38.57M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $147.47M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $146.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $146.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $119.6M, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $180.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $190.77M and the low estimate is $172.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.