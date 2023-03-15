What shareholders can do to beat the market with fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) stock

In the latest session, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) closed at $1.25 down -3.85% from its previous closing price of $1.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11242012 shares were traded. FUBO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of fuboTV Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on February 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $3 from $6 previously.

On September 23, 2022, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $6.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Horihuela Alberto sold 61,237 shares for $2.74 per share. The transaction valued at 167,789 led to the insider holds 1,252,615 shares of the business.

Gandler David bought 46,000 shares of FUBO for $137,075 on May 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,322,564 shares after completing the transaction at $2.98 per share. On May 09, another insider, Janedis John, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $2.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,580 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUBO has reached a high of $8.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1034, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9804.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FUBO has traded an average of 11.49M shares per day and 13.15M over the past ten days. A total of 209.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.55M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FUBO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 43.71M with a Short Ratio of 53.40M, compared to 44.87M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.38% and a Short% of Float of 23.38%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.62 and a low estimate of -$0.85, while EPS last year was -$0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.96 and -$3.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.08. EPS for the following year is -$2.1, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.62 and -$2.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $285.54M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $289.2M to a low estimate of $282M. As of the current estimate, fuboTV Inc.’s year-ago sales were $231.06M, an estimated increase of 23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $304.33M, an increase of 25.70% over than the figure of $23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $316.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $293.86M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUBO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $977.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $971M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $974.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $638.35M, up 52.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $1.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.