What shareholders can do to beat the market with Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) stock

In the latest session, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) closed at $10.60 down -6.77% from its previous closing price of $11.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11820872 shares were traded. PTON stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Peloton Interactive Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 55.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 54.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on February 02, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $20 from $13 previously.

On February 02, 2023, Robert W. Baird reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $14.

Piper Sandler reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 02, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Cotter Jennifer Cunningham sold 25,428 shares for $13.06 per share. The transaction valued at 332,064 led to the insider holds 27,401 shares of the business.

Cortese Thomas sold 18,965 shares of PTON for $247,628 on Feb 21. The Chief Product Officer now owns 413 shares after completing the transaction at $13.06 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, RENDICH ANDREW S, who serves as the Chief Supply Chain Officer of the company, sold 10,137 shares for $13.08 each. As a result, the insider received 132,553 and left with 18,944 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 117.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTON has reached a high of $32.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PTON has traded an average of 12.91M shares per day and 10.15M over the past ten days. A total of 341.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 310.65M. Insiders hold about 0.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PTON as of Jan 30, 2023 were 40.99M with a Short Ratio of 36.37M, compared to 41.24M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.85% and a Short% of Float of 14.23%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$2.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.96 and -$3.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.89. EPS for the following year is -$0.87, with 23 analysts recommending between $4 and -$2.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $702.31M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $771.2M to a low estimate of $626.5M. As of the current estimate, Peloton Interactive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $964.3M, an estimated decrease of -27.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $608.76M, a decrease of -10.30% over than the figure of -$27.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $674M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $472M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.58B, down -23.90% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.14B and the low estimate is $2.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.