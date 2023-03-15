What shareholders can do to beat the market with Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) stock

In the latest session, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) closed at $2.16 down -4.00% from its previous closing price of $2.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2106915 shares were traded. SGMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1200.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when BIOGEN INC. sold 100,000 shares for $5.27 per share. The transaction valued at 526,520 led to the insider holds 23,652,466 shares of the business.

BIOGEN INC. sold 400,000 shares of SGMO for $2,130,720 on Aug 29. The 10% Owner now owns 23,752,466 shares after completing the transaction at $5.33 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Markels John, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,784 shares for $3.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,029 and bolstered with 32,484 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGMO has reached a high of $6.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1234, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0908.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SGMO has traded an average of 1.60M shares per day and 2.56M over the past ten days. A total of 164.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.98M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SGMO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.92M with a Short Ratio of 11.88M, compared to 12.36M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.27% and a Short% of Float of 8.57%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.23 and -$1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.3. EPS for the following year is -$1.35, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$1.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $26.86M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $35M to a low estimate of $20M. As of the current estimate, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.99M, an estimated decrease of -4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.76M, a decrease of -5.20% less than the figure of -$4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $40M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.5M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $119.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $104.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $111.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.7M, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $122.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.5M and the low estimate is $70M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.