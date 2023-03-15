Which analyst expects DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s stock clocked out at $148.92, up 2.64% from its previous closing price of $145.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1653766 shares were traded. DKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $151.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $144.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DKS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on March 14, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $155.

On February 28, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $143 to $140.

On February 15, 2023, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $130.Loop Capital initiated its Hold rating on February 15, 2023, with a $130 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Rak Vladimir sold 29,144 shares for $112.43 per share. The transaction valued at 3,276,688 led to the insider holds 48,260 shares of the business.

Hayes John Edward III sold 1,000 shares of DKS for $120,571 on Dec 09. The SVP, General Counsel now owns 26,231 shares after completing the transaction at $120.57 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Lodge-Jarrett Julie, who serves as the SVP, Chf People & Purpose Ofcr of the company, sold 9,139 shares for $118.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,078,402 and left with 41,048 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DICK’S’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DKS has reached a high of $152.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 130.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.57.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DKS traded 1.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.62M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.76% stake in the company. Shares short for DKS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.05M with a Short Ratio of 8.70M, compared to 9.57M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.86% and a Short% of Float of 22.16%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.25, DKS has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.17. The current Payout Ratio is 11.00% for DKS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 21, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.29 and a low estimate of $2.57, while EPS last year was $3.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.66, with high estimates of $3.5 and low estimates of $1.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.39 and $11.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.98. EPS for the following year is $12.08, with 26 analysts recommending between $13.79 and $8.31.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $3.44B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.54B to a low estimate of $3.32B. As of the current estimate, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.35B, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.76B, an increase of 2.10% less than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.53B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.29B, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.91B and the low estimate is $11.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.