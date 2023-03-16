A correction may be in store for Upbound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) shares?

As of close of business last night, Upbound Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $24.55, down -0.53% from its previous closing price of $24.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605351 shares were traded. UPBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.83.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UPBD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Upbound’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 125.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPBD has reached a high of $31.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.02.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UPBD traded 563.55K shares on average per day over the past three months and 566.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.52M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company.