A glimpse at Carvana Co.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Carvana Co.’s stock clocked out at $7.05, up 3.22% from its previous closing price of $6.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9603861 shares were traded. CVNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.45.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CVNA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on December 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $5 from $50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Taira Thomas bought 35,000 shares for $6.86 per share. The transaction valued at 240,100 led to the insider holds 77,518 shares of the business.

GILL DANIEL J. bought 133,000 shares of CVNA for $1,013,460 on Nov 21. The Chief Product Officer now owns 263,415 shares after completing the transaction at $7.62 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, SULLIVAN GREGORY B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $10.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 80,000 and bolstered with 17,392 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVNA has reached a high of $150.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.92.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CVNA traded 27.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.72M. Shares short for CVNA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 53.44M with a Short Ratio of 46.32M, compared to 54.1M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 50.44% and a Short% of Float of 85.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.21 and a low estimate of -$4.27, while EPS last year was -$1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.01, with high estimates of -$1.16 and low estimates of -$3.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.64 and -$18.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$10.5. EPS for the following year is -$7.54, with 21 analysts recommending between -$3.62 and -$13.08.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 21 analysts expect revenue to total $3.12B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.47B to a low estimate of $2.74B. As of the current estimate, Carvana Co.’s year-ago sales were $3.75B, an estimated decrease of -16.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.25B, a decrease of -6.90% over than the figure of -$16.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.79B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.81B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.11B and the low estimate is $11.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.