A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

The price of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) closed at $2.93 in the last session, up 2.81% from day before closing price of $2.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4755288 shares were traded. CAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7350.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CAN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on July 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On June 08, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On April 05, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on April 05, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Canaan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAN has reached a high of $6.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8763, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1577.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CAN traded on average about 2.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 167.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.37M. Shares short for CAN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.19M with a Short Ratio of 5.92M, compared to 9.07M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.87 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.85. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.44 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $680.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $604M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $642.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $782.52M, down -17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $568.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $947.7M and the low estimate is $262M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.