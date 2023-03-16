An average trading volume for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) closed at $1.15 in the last session, down -1.71% from day before closing price of $1.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2835465 shares were traded. INO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1200.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 01, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $2.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Weiner David B. sold 5,833 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 6,708 led to the insider holds 910,124 shares of the business.

Weiner David B. sold 11,668 shares of INO for $14,935 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 904,291 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Weiner David B., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,875 shares for $2.66 each. As a result, the insider received 31,588 and left with 892,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INO has reached a high of $4.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5324, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8608.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INO traded on average about 4.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.87M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 250.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.68M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.80% stake in the company. Shares short for INO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 43.74M with a Short Ratio of 40.26M, compared to 44.76M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.53% and a Short% of Float of 17.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.03 and -$1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$0.84.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $200k, an increase of 0.50% over than the figure of -$59.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.77M, up 494.40% from the average estimate.