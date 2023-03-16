An investigation into GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s technical aspects

The price of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) closed at $15.95 in the last session, up 2.31% from day before closing price of $15.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2670751 shares were traded. GDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.37.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GDS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on August 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $33 from $41 previously.

On August 25, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $28.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $32.80.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GDS has reached a high of $48.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GDS traded on average about 1.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.31M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 183.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.68M. Insiders hold about 1.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GDS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.94M with a Short Ratio of 11.33M, compared to 11.64M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.25 and -$1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.37. EPS for the following year is -$1.44, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.05 and -$1.73.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $351.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $358.31M to a low estimate of $344.54M. As of the current estimate, GDS Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $303.93M, an estimated increase of 15.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $360.28M, an increase of 15.60% over than the figure of $15.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $377.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $348.27M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 26.00% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.73B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.